Experience our modern, state-of-the-art event venue

The Sharp Prebys Innovation and Education Center has 68,000 square feet of space, including a state-of-the-art simulation center, an auditorium, high-tech conference rooms and a full-service café.

At the Innovation Center, we host special events, meetings and activities for the community and external partners to support innovation and education.

The center has the technical capabilities to support live broadcasts of events and simulations to other spaces inside and outside the Sharp system.