Sharp Prebys Innovation and Education Center
Experience our modern, state-of-the-art event venue
The Sharp Prebys Innovation and Education Center has 68,000 square feet of space, including a state-of-the-art simulation center, an auditorium, high-tech conference rooms and a full-service café.
At the Innovation Center, we host special events, meetings and activities for the community and external partners to support innovation and education.
The center has the technical capabilities to support live broadcasts of events and simulations to other spaces inside and outside the Sharp system.
Event spaces at the Innovation Center
The following spaces are available for use at the Innovation Center.
Booking an event at the Innovation Center
Learn more about booking a space at the Innovation Center, and how to take advantage of our offerings.
Explore our event spaces
Take a 360-degree virtual tour of the Innovation Center to see what we have to offer for your next event.