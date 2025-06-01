You’re invited to our community open house

Monday, June 23

3:30 to 6:30 pm

16752 Valle Verde Road

Poway, CA 92064

Be among the first to see Sharp HospiceCare’s Moore MountainView Hospice Home at our community open house.

Tour the newest hospice residence, designed to provide community members with compassionate end-of-life care in a peaceful setting.

Registration is not required. Parking is available at the Incarnation Lutheran Church (16889 Espola Road) with free shuttle transportation to the event. Please do not park in the neighborhood.