San Diego's One-of-a-Kind Maternity Hospital

Here, caring for your family is everything — and the only thing

As San Diego's only stand-alone hospital dedicated exclusively to women, we make it easy to get exceptional care for you and your growing family. With compassionate pregnancy experts and high-level neonatal intensive care, your family will be in the best of hands. To have your baby at Sharp Mary Birch, follow these steps:

1 Choose an OBGYN who delivers at Sharp Mary Birch Find the OBGYN who is right for you and your family. You can filter by insurance plan, language spoken, gender and more. Sharp HealthCare accepts most health insurance plans. 2 Call us to schedule an appointment Our specially trained physician-referral nurses are here to help you get started. To set up your first OBGYN appointment, give us a call at 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277), Monday through Friday, 7 am to 7 pm.

Additional pregnancy resources

Pregnancy is a time of excitement and anticipation, but it can also bring a lot of questions, too. Join us for our online educational classes on a variety of pregnancy topics to answer your questions and help make your transition to parenthood as smooth as possible.