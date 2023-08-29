Sharp Mary Birch
Caring for you and your baby is what we do.
San Diego's One-of-a-Kind Maternity Hospital
Here, caring for your family is everything — and the only thing
As San Diego's only stand-alone hospital dedicated exclusively to women, we make it easy to get exceptional care for you and your growing family. With compassionate pregnancy experts and high-level neonatal intensive care, your family will be in the best of hands. To have your baby at Sharp Mary Birch, follow these steps:
Additional pregnancy resources
Pregnancy is a time of excitement and anticipation, but it can also bring a lot of questions, too. Join us for our online educational classes on a variety of pregnancy topics to answer your questions and help make your transition to parenthood as smooth as possible.