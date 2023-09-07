Sign up today
Planning for Pregnancy Event
If you're planning to get pregnant, get the information you need from Sharp-affiliated physicians at this free webinar.
Get expert advice at our free webinar.
At Sharp HealthCare, we’re here to help you and your family throughout your pregnancy — before, during and after.
Our nationally recognized maternity hospitals are conveniently located across San Diego County, making it easy to get the care you need. As San Diego’s health care leader, Sharp delivers more babies than anyone else in our community, and we accept almost all health insurance plans.
In our free webinar, you'll learn how to prepare for pregnancy and learn how to deliver at a Sharp hospital.
Presenters will include an OBGYN from each of Sharp’s maternity hospitals as well as a fertility specialist. There will also be plenty of time for your questions.
Our excellence in caring for expectant mothers and delivering babies has earned us national recognition as we continue to deliver the most babies in San Diego each year. Sharp has three outstanding maternity hospitals located across San Diego County: Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns, Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Women & Newborns and Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.
We help women and their families throughout one of the biggest changes in their lives. Our reproductive health and pregnancy services include:
Prenatal planning and newborn parenting classes
Support for safe, personal birthing choices
Experts who specialize in high-risk pregnancies
High-level neonatal intensive care
Breastfeeding education and support
Cord blood banking