Planning for pregnancy at Sharp

Get advice and support at our free pregnancy planning webinar

At Sharp HealthCare, we’re here to help you and your family throughout your pregnancy — before, during and after.

Our nationally recognized maternity hospitals are conveniently located across San Diego County, making it easy to get the care you need. As San Diego’s health care leader, Sharp delivers more babies than anyone else in our community, and we accept almost all health insurance plans.

In our free webinar, you'll learn how to prepare for pregnancy and learn how to deliver at a Sharp hospital.

Presenters will include an OBGYN from each of Sharp’s maternity hospitals as well as a fertility specialist. There will also be plenty of time for your questions.

Maternity care from state-of-the-art facilities and experienced OBGYN teams

Our excellence in caring for expectant mothers and delivering babies has earned us national recognition as we continue to deliver the most babies in San Diego each year. Sharp has three outstanding maternity hospitals located across San Diego County: Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns, Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Women & Newborns and Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.

We help women and their families throughout one of the biggest changes in their lives. Our reproductive health and pregnancy services include: