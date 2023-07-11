Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Women & Newborns
Nationally recognized as a top maternity hospital, we put family at the center of our care. From mothers and their infants to comprehensive gynecologic care throughout a women's life, we are the name you can trust in East County.
1. Choose an OBGYN who delivers at Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Women & Newborns
Find the OBGYN who is right for you and your family. You can filter by insurance plan, language spoken, gender and more.
2. Call us to schedule an appointment.
Our specially trained physician-referral nurses are here to help you get started. Give us a call at 1-800-82-SHARP to set up your first OBGYN appointment.
We know mothers-to-be have many questions about what to expect when they arrive at Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Women & Newborns to have their baby. Sign up for a free, one-hour in-person tour with a certified prenatal educator who can answer all your questions. If you’re not able to make one of our in-person tours, you can join us for a free tour webinar. And if that's not convenient, we've also created an easy virtual tour below.
We promote breastfeeding and understand the importance of skin-to-skin contact. To ensure that your baby is feeding properly, our on-site certified lactation specialist will provide you with one-on-one assistance, seven days a week, throughout your hospital stay. For ongoing support, we offer breastfeeding support groups.
We hope to set your mind at ease and answer any questions you may have before delivery. Additionally, we’ve compiled several helpful resources in one place, to help you navigate your pregnancy.
Whether you’re embarking on a journey through motherhood, starting menopause, or require other gynecologic care, you can count on us for a broad scope of services throughout life:
Gynecologic or reproductive cancer
Pelvic disorders (surgical and non-surgical treatment)
Uterine bleeding and other conditions
We also know surgery can be daunting. Minimally invasive treatment options are available including laparoscopic and advanced robotic surgery that require only small incisions, resulting in less pain and scarring, and quicker recovery times.
We focus on all-inclusive women’s care, including heart care in a space catered to your needs. As the only hospital in San Diego with a dedicated women’s acute cardiac care unit, we offer advanced, innovative treatments, and your recovery will be led by a team specialized in female cardiovascular care — all in a comfortable, healing setting in our Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Women & Newborns.
In addition, women who may be experiencing cardiovascular complications after pregnancy such as high blood pressure, can find help at our outpatient Postpartum Heart Health Clinic located within the Burr Clinic.
We keep your heart healthy, so you can focus on being the heart of your family and community.
Maternity patients are permitted one support person and one visitor (18 and older). Although support people are not permitted in the triage area, they may rejoin the patient once they have been admitted to Labor and Delivery.
Once the patient has delivered and is in postpartum care, only one support person is allowed for the duration of the stay.
Every patient and support person will be screened upon arrival to the Women's Hospital.
To reach a patient's room, call 619-740-6000 and ask for the patient by name or room number.
If your loved one is staying with us, send a personalized e-card to brighten their day. Your message will be printed out and hand-delivered within one to two business days — completely free of charge.
Virtual hospital tour
Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Women & Newborns is committed to your health and safety. We deliver nearly 3,000 babies annually.
We invite you to take a virtual tour of some of our hospital facilities by clicking through the slideshow below.