Network of Excellence in Robotic Surgery designation

When you have a procedure with one of our state-of-the-art surgical systems, you can rest easy knowing that your care is in experienced hands. In fact, Sharp HealthCare is the first health system on the West Coast to receive designation as a Network of Excellence in Robotic Surgery by Surgical Review Corporation (SRC), an internationally recognized, nonprofit, patient safety organization. This accreditation signifies our ability to consistently deliver the safest, highest-quality surgical care to our patients.

Surgical teams at Sharp use robotic-assisted technology to repair hernia conditions such as:

Inguinal hernia

Umbilical hernia

Femoral hernia

Ventral hernia

What are the benefits of robotic surgery?

Advanced robotic systems give doctors greater control and visibility during surgery. Using a three-dimensional plan, your surgeon has full control of the robotic tools, and the surgical team is by your side at all times. With this precision, robotic-assisted surgery can result in: