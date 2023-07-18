UX0666-ortho-campaign-hero-dr-considine-full-width

Robotic hernia repair surgery at Sharp HealthCare

Advanced surgical options for the best possible outcomes

Sharp offers robotic-assisted surgery, allowing your surgeon greater precision and smaller incisions than traditional surgery. That can mean less pain, a shorter hospital stay and a quicker recovery, helping you return to the daily life you enjoy.

Network of Excellence in Robotic Surgery designation

When you have a procedure with one of our state-of-the-art surgical systems, you can rest easy knowing that your care is in experienced hands. In fact, Sharp HealthCare is the first health system on the West Coast to receive designation as a Network of Excellence in Robotic Surgery by Surgical Review Corporation (SRC), an internationally recognized, nonprofit, patient safety organization. This accreditation signifies our ability to consistently deliver the safest, highest-quality surgical care to our patients.

Surgical teams at Sharp use robotic-assisted technology to repair hernia conditions such as:

  • Inguinal hernia

  • Umbilical hernia

  • Femoral hernia

  • Ventral hernia

What are the benefits of robotic surgery?

Advanced robotic systems give doctors greater control and visibility during surgery. Using a three-dimensional plan, your surgeon has full control of the robotic tools, and the surgical team is by your side at all times. With this precision, robotic-assisted surgery can result in:

  • Smaller incisions

  • Less pain and scarring

  • Lower risk of infection

  • Reduced blood loss

  • Faster recovery and quicker return to daily life

Frequently asked questions about robotic-assisted surgery

Sarah, Mishka, Livley and Chris Kelly, enjoyed a vacation together just 2 months after Chris’ hernia repair surgery at Sharp Coronado Hospital.

Getting back to family life

Father sidetracked by painful hernia enjoys faster recovery with robotic-assisted surgery.

