Getting back to family life
Father sidetracked by painful hernia enjoys faster recovery with robotic-assisted surgery.
Sharp offers robotic-assisted surgery, allowing your surgeon greater precision and smaller incisions than traditional surgery. That can mean less pain, a shorter hospital stay and a quicker recovery, helping you return to the daily life you enjoy.
When you have a procedure with one of our state-of-the-art surgical systems, you can rest easy knowing that your care is in experienced hands. In fact, Sharp HealthCare is the first health system on the West Coast to receive designation as a Network of Excellence in Robotic Surgery by Surgical Review Corporation (SRC), an internationally recognized, nonprofit, patient safety organization. This accreditation signifies our ability to consistently deliver the safest, highest-quality surgical care to our patients.
Surgical teams at Sharp use robotic-assisted technology to repair hernia conditions such as:
Inguinal hernia
Umbilical hernia
Femoral hernia
Ventral hernia
Advanced robotic systems give doctors greater control and visibility during surgery. Using a three-dimensional plan, your surgeon has full control of the robotic tools, and the surgical team is by your side at all times. With this precision, robotic-assisted surgery can result in:
Smaller incisions
Less pain and scarring
Lower risk of infection
Reduced blood loss
Faster recovery and quicker return to daily life