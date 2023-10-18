Arrhythmia Treatment at Sharp

State-of-the-art heart care.

Arrhythmia causes the heart to beat too fast, too slowly or erratically — and when the heart doesn't beat properly, it can't pump blood effectively.

At Sharp, we offer surgical, nonsurgical and minimally invasive treatment options to diagnose, treat and manage the effects of arrhythmias, including:

Cardiac care the way it should be.

At Sharp, we're proud to lead the charge in heart care. It's part of our history. We've pioneered many new cardiac technologies, including the first open-heart surgery, first heart transplant and first cardiac catheterization in San Diego. A robust team of internationally renowned heart specialists including cardiac surgeons, nurses and board-certified pulmonologists are committed to your care from before surgery through rehabilitation and recovery at home. We are here to help you face whatever comes your way. It's the care you need, when you need it.

Arrhythmia treatments at Sharp.

Catheter ablation

Catheter ablation is a minimally invasive procedure that scars small areas of heart tissue to block the abnormal electrical signals and restore regular rhythm. Patients who undergo successful ablations have relief of symptoms due to AFib and may have a reduced risk of stroke.

In most cases, patients are admitted the morning of the procedure for an overnight hospital stay, and are able to resume normal activities the next day.

Anatomical mapping

Sharp uses advanced technology to produce 3-D images that show the electrical signals passing through the heart. Anatomical mapping is a type of electrophysiology study. Your doctor uses these images to identify the source of the arrhythmia.

Implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD)

An ICD can be implanted to treat irregular heart rhythms. A physician implants this small device under the left or right collarbone. Once the device is in place, the physician inserts the device's leads into the heart. If a life-threatening incident occurs in the heart's rhythm, the device automatically shocks the heart to return to a normal rhythm. This device can prevent future life-threatening cardiac events, including sudden cardiac death.

Left atrial appendage exclusion procedure

A portion of the left atrium is clamped off where blood clots tend to form, reducing the risk of stroke. This procedure is routinely performed along with Maze or mini-Maze. Patients can often stop taking blood thinners immediately after this procedure.

Maze procedure

Surgeons perform Maze surgery to treat chronic AFib. Maze surgery cures AFib by literally creating a maze of new electrical pathways to let electrical impulses travel easily throughout the heart. The Maze procedure uses sophisticated, minimally invasive methods, providing patients with a faster recovery and smaller incisions. Because patients with mitral valve disease often experience AFib, the Maze procedure may be performed in combination with mitral valve surgery.

Mini-Maze procedure

Tiny incisions are created in the chest and an energy source is used to heat the tissue and create a lesion that blocks the arrhythmia's path. This minimally invasive procedure does not require opening the chest, so patients experience a shorter recovery time than they would with more invasive surgeries.

Hybrid Maze procedure

A new, two-stage technique, hybrid Maze combines a mini-Maze and left atrial appendage exclusion performed by a surgeon with a catheter ablation performed by an electrophysiologist. Sharp Memorial Hospital is the only hospital in San Diego - and one of only three in California - to offer this unique team approach to AFib treatment.

Pacemakers

A variety of rhythm disorders can be controlled with an artificial pacemaker. A pacemaker delivers timed, electrical impulses to the heart muscles through tiny wire leads.

Pulmonary vein isolation/atrial fibrillation ablation procedure

Pulmonary vein isolation (also called atrial fibrillation ablation) is one of the latest technologies for treating atrial fibrillation, or AFib. Research has identified areas in the left atrium, specifically around the pulmonary veins, as initiators of AFib. In this relatively noninvasive procedure, physicians use radio waves to destroy the tissue surrounding the pulmonary veins in the left atrium.

Watchman™ left atrial appendage closure implant

For patients with AFib, blood thinners (also called warfarins or anticoagulants) are the most commonly prescribed treatment to reduce stroke risk. However, some patients can't tolerate long-term blood thinner use or the risk of bleeding complications.

Watchman offers an FDA-approved alternative to blood thinners through a small, permanent implant. The implant closes off an area of the heart called the left atrial appendage to keep harmful blood clots from entering the bloodstream. This can reduce stroke risk, and, over time, patients may even be able to stop taking blood thinners. Watchman is currently offered at Sharp Memorial and Sharp Chula Vista.

Leading-edge research and ongoing support.

