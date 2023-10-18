High-Risk Pregnancy Care at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital Women & Newborns

Care you can count on for high-risk pregnancy.

From multiple births to chronic illness — there are many reasons your doctor could label your pregnancy "high risk." We know this can be an overwhelming diagnosis, and we're here to give you and your baby the highest quality of care.

At Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns, we offer a wide range of perinatal services, top-notch facilities and compassionate, highly skilled specialists.

Start your care today.

Find an OBGYN or perinatologist that is affiliated with Sharp Mary Birch by calling 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277) or search for a San Diego OBGYN or perinatologist.

With you from diagnosis through delivery.

As San Diego's only hospital dedicated to women's care, we have more affiliated maternal-fetal medicine specialists — also known as perinatologists — than any other hospital in San Diego County. Our doctors have advanced training and experience to care for your high-risk pregnancy.

Our 18-bed Perinatal Special Care Unit is one of only a few of its kind in the country. Offering private suites — with room for a loved one to stay the night, and children to visit — you will receive focused care, no matter the length of your stay. And should your newborn need additional care, our 84-bed Level III NICU is one of the largest of its kind in Southern California.

We know you long for peace of mind in your pregnancy. And by putting you at the center of all we do, we help more women deliver happy, healthy babies.

Your safety is our priority.

We're taking these extra precautions to keep you and your family safe:

Treating patients with COVID-19 symptoms in areas separate from other patients

Special check-in procedures to reduce face-to-face interactions

Health screenings at facility entrances for all patients, doctors and staff

Regular cleaning of facilities and equipment, including high-tech disinfecting robots

Visitor limitations

Masking and other personal protective equipment use

Where to go for high-risk care.

Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns

3003 Health Center Drive

San Diego, CA 92123

How to choose Sharp Mary Birch for pregnancy care.

