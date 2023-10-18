Is Hip Replacement Surgery Right For You?

Combining advanced technology and compassionate care for your best outcome.

If you are experiencing constant hip pain, you are not alone. If medication, exercise and joint injections, have stopped working effectively, you may be ready for hip replacement surgery.

At Sharp, we offer procedures for hip surgery that preserve the healthy parts of the joint, enabling you to return home and get back to doing what you love as quickly as possible.

To get started and learn more, find a San Diego orthopedic surgeon.

The benefits of hip replacement surgery include:

Improved quality of life

Increased mobility

Relief from chronic pain

ctaBackgroundBlock is undefined in rendererMap

Our hip surgery procedures.

Anterior approach

The surgeon reaches the hip joint from the front (anterior) using a small incision. This allows the surgeon to work between the gluteus muscles that attach to the pelvis and femur.

Posterior approach

The surgeon uses a curved incision on the side and back (posterior) of the hip. This approach may provide the surgeon a more direct view of the hip joint.

Your surgeon will discuss your specific circumstances and help you decide which treatment and approach is best for you.

MAKO® robotic-arm assisted surgery

Available for partial and total knee and hip replacement surgeries, this technology uses 3-D modeling to help your doctor create a personalized surgical plan and allows for precise placement of the implant while preserving more healthy bone, tissue and ligaments. Mako is offered at Sharp Coronado Hospital and at Sharp Grossmont Hospital.

Safety is our top priority.

We understand you might be concerned about having a procedure in the hospital and we want to reassure you that it is safe to receive your care at Sharp. We have extra precautions in place to keep you and our care team safe. All patients having surgery are tested for COVID-19 before coming to the hospital, patients with potential signs of COVID-19 are treated separately from other patients, and our facilities and equipment receive regular deep cleaning including high-tech disinfecting robots.

The results you want with the care you need.

We believe orthopedics is about more than bones and joints. It's about your quality of life. At Sharp, every detail before, during and after your surgery is taken care of - from your home environment and support team to your medication and rehabilitation schedule. When you choose Sharp, you're choosing a team of world-class orthopedic surgeons, nurses and staff who give you the personalized care that gets you the best possible results.

You don't have far to go.

We offer hip replacement surgery close to home at the following Sharp hospitals:

Learn more about hip replacement surgery.

For more information about hip replacement surgery at Sharp or to find a Sharp-affiliated doctor, search for San Diego orthopedic surgeons or call 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277), Monday through Friday, 7 am to 7 pm.