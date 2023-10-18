Why Choose Minimally Invasive Osteoarthritis Knee Surgery?

A new, advanced surgery in San Diego County — only offered at Sharp.

Is chronic knee pain limiting your quality of life? We may be able to help. If your pain is caused by early to mid-stage osteoarthritis, you could be a candidate for a minimally invasive procedure with Mako robotic-arm assisted surgery.

To get started and learn more, send us an email or attend a free seminar.

The benefits of Mako technology include:

Less pain

Smaller incision and less scarring

Preservation of healthy bone, tissue and ligaments

Quicker recovery

Shorter hospital stay

Safety is our top priority.

We understand you might be concerned about having a procedure in the hospital and we want to reassure you that it is safe to receive your care at Sharp. We have extra precautions in place to keep you and our care team safe. All patients having surgery are tested for COVID-19 before coming to the hospital, patients with potential signs of COVID-19 are treated separately from other patients, and our facilities and equipment receive regular deep cleaning including high-tech disinfecting robots.

How Mako technology works.

Using robotic arm technology and 3-D modeling, surgeons precisely resurface only the painful, arthritic parts of the knee, preserving natural joint motion. The procedure is designed to relieve the pain caused by joint degeneration without the extensive rehab required for a total knee replacement.

Are you a candidate?

You could be eligible for this procedure if you suffer from the following symptoms:

Failure to respond to nonsurgical treatments or nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medication

Knee pain with activity - usually on the inner knee and/or under the knee cap, or the outer knee

Start-up knee pain or stiffness when activities are initiated from a sitting position

Considered a knee arthroplasty, this procedure is typically covered by most Medicare-approved and private health insurers.

The results you want with the care you need.

We believe orthopedics is about more than bones and joints. It's about your quality of life. We champion minimally invasive care because it decreases your recovery time, pain and scarring.

When you choose Sharp, you're choosing a team of world-class orthopedic surgeons, nurses and staff who give you the personalized care that gets you the best possible results.

Where to have your surgery.

Sharp Coronado Hospital and Sharp Grossmont Hospital are the only hospitals in San Diego County to offer this new, minimally invasive surgical option for partial knee and total knee replacements.

Find a Mako surgeon.

