Schizophrenia

Giving you hope, support and empowerment.

Are you suffering from symptoms such as hallucinations, paranoia, confusion and trouble sleeping? These symptoms can signify schizophrenia and we're here to help.

Since 1963, Sharp Mesa Vista has been helping people through the challenges of mental illness. Our compassionate experts can empower you and your loved ones with hope, encouragement and gentle guidance toward recovery.

We are here to help.

To learn more about our programs for treating schizophrenia, please send us an email or call 858-836-8434, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. We accept almost all health insurance plans.

Guiding you on the path to wellness.

We strive to restore your optimal mental health in the shortest possible amount of time and in a safe, healing environment, with therapeutic gardens that encourage wellness. As part of our patient- and family-centered care, we actively involve you and your loved ones in developing a recovery plan.

Our team of skilled and caring professionals provide a treatment experience unique to your needs, from individual and group therapy to coping skills and medication management.

Comprehensive treatment.

Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital offers inpatient, partial hospitalization and outpatient care to help you regain stability and wellness.