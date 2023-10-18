Sewall Healthy Living Center Rehab Services

At the Sewall Healthy Living Center, we want you to heal to the highest degree of functioning possible. Our rehabilitation staff provide physical, hand, speech and occupational therapy to help restore functionality and alleviate discomfort — so you can return to the activities you enjoy.

Our rehabilitation programs

Orthopedics/sports medicine

Renew your muscles and joints to get back to the active lifestyle you love.

Hand therapy

Restore functionality and relieve pain and discomfort from conditions including, but not limited to fractures of the hand or arm, laceration and amputations, surgical repairs of tendons and nerves, tendonitis, rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis and carpal tunnel syndrome.

Speech therapy

Improve the sound, strength and comfort of your voice, or ease difficulties eating and swallowing safely.

Balance and vestibular

Improve balance and reduce dizziness caused by peripheral vestibular or central nervous system deficits.

Nutrition counseling

Learn how to achieve and maintain a healthier lifestyle by working with a registered dietitian nutritionist to create a plan tailored to your goals.

Our team is here for you

Our integrated team of physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech/language pathologists, personal trainers, massage therapists and acupuncturists, works together to use proven therapies and the latest technologies to help you achieve your optimal health.

Each therapist is certified or state licensed and has an extensive number of hours in direct practice. They are experts in their fields and encourage questions, empower you with education and customize your visits based on your needs and abilities.

It's all part of the extraordinary level of care we call The Sharp Experience.

Physician referrals are needed for select rehabilitation programs.

Ready to see us?

Schedule an appointment below for a physical or occupational therapy appointment or give us a call at 619-522-3729 for additional availability or to schedule other appointment types.

Where to find us

Sharp Coronado Hospital

250 Prospect Place, 3rd Floor

Coronado, CA 92118

619-522-3798

When we’re open

Monday through Friday, 6 am to 7 pm

Saturday and Sunday, 8 am to 4:30 pm