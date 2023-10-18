Our Knowledge Is Your Power

They say that knowledge is power. If you or someone you care about is facing cancer, the knowledge of top specialists truly is your power. For the people of the South Bay, this excellence in cancer care is just minutes away at the nationally accredited Barnhart Cancer Center at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.

Equipped with the latest technology and treatments in breast cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer, colon cancer and brain and spine cancer, our highly skilled team of experts is here to focus on what you need — every step of the way.

Your safety is our priority.

We're taking these extra precautions to keep you and our care teams safe:

Treating patients with COVID-19 symptoms in areas separate from other patients

Special check-in procedures to reduce face-to-face interactions

Health screenings at facility entrances for all patients, doctors and staff

Free delivery and curbside pickup at Sharp Rees-Stealy pharmacies

Regular cleaning of facilities and equipment, including high-tech disinfecting robots

Visitor limitations

Masking and other personal protective equipment use

Highly skilled caregivers at your side.

Here, you won't just have one person dedicated to caring for you — you'll have an entire team. Doctors, nurses, nutritionists and other experts all work together to ensure you get the best possible care. Your team will also work with you to create a customized treatment plan tailored to your needs.

World-class care, South Bay address.

We believe there is no substitute for the nearby comfort of home and family, and that you shouldn't have to go far to get exceptional care. Our advanced diagnostic services can result in earlier detection, and we use the most sophisticated technologies available to fight cancer.

You will also have convenient access to leading-edge cancer treatments through our clinical research programs.

If an inpatient stay is needed, you will be cared for at the new world-class hospital tower at Sharp Chula Vista. Here, private patient rooms are designed for healing and safety, with space to welcome family and friends.

An extraordinary level of care.

We are here to provide the support you need, be it wig or scarf from our boutique or counseling for you and your loved ones. We offer free support groups and classes as well as patient navigation for assistance through every phase of your care.

At Sharp Chula Vista, we deliver cancer care with exceptional skill, advanced technology and compassion — all right here in your community. We understand what you're going through and we're here for you every step of the way.

How to find us.

Douglas & Nancy Barnhart Cancer Center

619-502-5851

769 Medical Center Court

Chula Vista, CA 91911