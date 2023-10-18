Older Adult Services

Treatment designed to meet the special needs of seniors.

Later life brings profound changes that can feel overwhelming to seniors. And sometimes these feelings can lead to the onset of mental health problems including depression, anxiety or other serious issues. At Sharp Mesa Vista, we have programs that can help.

Each senior we treat is under the care of a psychiatrist who directs a team of registered nurses, social workers, psychologists and occupational therapists, all trained to identify the special behavioral and physical health needs of older adults.

Find out more.

For more information about our mental health services for seniors, please call 858-836-8434 or send us an email.

Treating seniors for a wide range of conditions.

Anxiety, increasing worry, fearfulness and related concerns

Addiction, bipolar disorder and depression

Confusion, mild memory impairment, difficulties with activities of daily living

Dementia and mood disorders

Paranoia, hallucinations, agitation and related concerns

Suicidal thoughts and other severe mental health issues

Healing options that work.

With individual treatment plans to meet each patient's unique needs, we provide a supportive environment that emphasizes recovery, compassion and healing. We offer outpatient programs as well as inpatient programs in our Senior Behavioral Health Center.

Researching new treatments.

The Sharp Neurocognitive Research Center offers a robust clinical research department dedicated to developing new and more effective treatment options for patients. To find out more about our clinical trials for Alzheimer's disease, call 858-836-8350 or send us an email.

Learn more about Sharp Mesa Vista's senior services.

For more information about our older adult services, send us an email or call 858-836-8434.