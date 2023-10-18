Why Get Shoulder Surgery?

Getting you back to doing what you love.

Does chronic shoulder pain, swelling, weakness or limited range of motion prevent you from performing normal activities? You may benefit from shoulder treatment, and we can help.

Shoulder pain relief when you need it most.

Common shoulder problems include arthritis, frozen shoulder and rotator cuff injury. At Sharp, our highly trained shoulder specialists can perform advanced surgical procedures or nonsurgical interventions to heal your shoulder and swiftly get you back in your game.

The benefits of shoulder surgery include:

Improved quality of life

Increased mobility (in some cases)

Relief from chronic pain

The results you want with the care you need.

We believe orthopedics is about more than bones and joints. It's about your quality of life. At Sharp, every detail before, during and after your surgery is considered — from your home environment and support team to your medication and rehabilitation schedule. When you choose Sharp, you're choosing a team of world-class orthopedic surgeons, nurses and staff who give you the personalized care that gets you the best possible results.

Safety is our top priority.

We understand you might be concerned about having a procedure in the hospital and we want to reassure you that it is safe to receive your care at Sharp. We have extra precautions in place to keep you and our care team safe. All patients having surgery are tested for COVID-19 before coming to the hospital, patients with potential signs of COVID-19 are treated separately from other patients, and our facilities and equipment receive regular deep cleaning including high-tech disinfecting robots.

Conveniently located near you.

We offer shoulder treatment services at the following hospitals:

Learn more about shoulder surgery at Sharp.

To learn more about shoulder surgery at Sharp, find a Sharp-affiliated orthopedic surgeon, call 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277), Monday through Friday, 7 am to 7 pm.