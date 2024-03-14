Treatment for better sleep

Comprehensive sleep care

We treat a wide range of sleep disorders including:

Insomnia

Snoring

Sleep apnea

Restless leg syndrome

Narcolepsy

Other sleep disorders associated with medical or psychiatric conditions

Treatment plans designed for you

Sleep disorders and their causes can vary significantly, and your treatment will depend on your diagnosis after a thorough evaluation. We offer advanced technology to diagnose and treat many conditions, including Inspire sleep therapy for individuals with sleep apnea. In some instances, a sleep study is needed, which may take place in our comfortable sleep lab or through a home sleep study.

An expert team dedicated to get you better sleep

Trust in your care team at Sharp Grossmont's Comprehensive Sleep Center to create a treatment plan that works best for you. We offer a full range of diagnostic and therapeutic services — including personalized care by physicians certified in sleep medicine and registered polysomnographic technologists.

Our experts specialize in various fields of medicine such as sleep medicine, neurology, pulmonology, psychiatry, otolaryngology and ENT (ears, nose, throat). We are also accredited by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine.

How to choose Sharp Grossmont for sleep care

To get started, talk to your doctor about a referral to Sharp Grossmont's Comprehensive Sleep Center. If you have questions, our care team is here to help. Call us at 619-740-4488 Monday through Friday, 7 am to 3:30 pm.

Information for referring physicians

If you’re a referring physician and have a case study, please fill out and submit our referral form.