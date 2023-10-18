Sharp Rees-Stealy Urgent Care

Care close to where you live and work.

Ourfive urgent care centers offer in-person and virtual care daily from 8 am to 8 pm. Your safety is our priority, and we have extra precautions in place to keep you and our care teams safe.

Reserve a time and check the wait before you hit the road. Walk-ins are always welcome.

When to visit urgent care.

Common conditions treated at urgent care include:

Diarrhea, vomiting and nausea

Ear/eye pain or discharge

Fever

Fractures, sprains and strains

Mild shortness of breath

Severe cough or sore throat

Urinary issues

Find out if you're covered.

We accept most health insurance, fee-for-service, indemnity and workers' compensation plans, as well as major credit cards and cash. Check with your health plan for more information.

If you're a Sharp Rees-Stealy member or see a Sharp Rees-Stealy primary care doctor under a contracted HMO plan, services provided outside of Sharp Rees-Stealy are not covered unless approved in advance. Unless your health plan offers other options, only Sharp Rees-Stealy Urgent Care Centers are in your network.