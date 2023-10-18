Sharp Rees-Stealy Urgent Care

Care close to where you live and work.

Ourfive urgent care centers offer in-person and virtual care daily from 8 am to 8 pm. Your safety is our priority, and we have extra precautions in place to keep you and our care teams safe.

Reserve a time and check the wait before you hit the road. Walk-ins are always welcome.

When to visit urgent care.

Common conditions treated at urgent care include:

  • Diarrhea, vomiting and nausea

  • Ear/eye pain or discharge

  • Fever

  • Fractures, sprains and strains

  • Mild shortness of breath

  • Severe cough or sore throat

  • Urinary issues

Find out if you're covered.

We accept most health insurance, fee-for-service, indemnity and workers' compensation plans, as well as major credit cards and cash. Check with your health plan for more information.

If you're a Sharp Rees-Stealy member or see a Sharp Rees-Stealy primary care doctor under a contracted HMO plan, services provided outside of Sharp Rees-Stealy are not covered unless approved in advance. Unless your health plan offers other options, only Sharp Rees-Stealy Urgent Care Centers are in your network.