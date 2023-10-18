Urgent Care Centers in San Diego

We'll safely get you the care you need — virtually or in person.

If you're experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, contact your primary care doctor, who will recommend the best next step for you.

We’re taking extra precautions to keep you and our care teams safe, including special check-in procedures, screenings at facility entrances, regular cleaning and separating patients in waiting and treatment areas.

Virtual urgent care.

With a virtual urgent care visit, you can see a doctor face-to-face within minutes.

Find an urgent care in your network.

Sharp works with many different health plans and insurance providers, and coverage for urgent care varies depending on your plan. If you’re not part of a Sharp medical group, your insurance provider can help you learn where to go for urgent care services.

View urgent cares for each Sharp medical group:

If you don't know your medical group, check your insurance card or call your insurance provider.