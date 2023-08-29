Welcome VEBA members
More San Diegans choose Sharp than any other health care provider. We make it easy to get the extraordinary care you deserve.
Choose San Diego's health care leader
With top-rated doctors and locations across San Diego County, we make it easy to get exceptional care close to home or work.
Need help switching to Sharp?
We're here to make this a smooth transition. Before you move your care to Sharp, check these items off your list:
Be sure you have an adequate supply of any medications you currently take
Request your medical records from your current doctor
Speak with a VEBA open enrollment concierge at 858-499-2666, Monday through Friday, 7 am to 7 pm. We'll help find the right doctor for you, explain how to get your prescriptions transferred and help set up your online account.
Find the doctor who's right for you
Search for a doctor based on ratings and reviews, insurance, location and more.