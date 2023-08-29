Choose San Diego's health care leader

With top-rated doctors and locations across San Diego County, we make it easy to get exceptional care close to home or work.

1 Choose a UnitedHealthcare plan that allows you to get care at Sharp. Open enrollment is the time you can choose to switch your care to Sharp. As a VEBA member, simply select an insurance plan from UnitedHealthcare. 2 Choose the doctor who's right for you and your family. Find a primary care doctor or specialist based on ratings and reviews, location, language spoken and more. Search doctors at Sharp who accept the UnitedHealthcare plans offered to VEBA members. 3 Get the care you need, wherever you are. Sharp offers more ways than ever to conveniently get care. From online appointment scheduling and video visits to virtual urgent care, you and your family can get the care you need, from anywhere.

Need help switching to Sharp?

We're here to make this a smooth transition. Before you move your care to Sharp, check these items off your list:

Be sure you have an adequate supply of any medications you currently take

Request your medical records from your current doctor

Speak with a VEBA open enrollment concierge at 858-499-2666, Monday through Friday, 7 am to 7 pm. We'll help find the right doctor for you, explain how to get your prescriptions transferred and help set up your online account.