Sharp is prepared to support the health and safety of our patients, staff and caregivers. We're monitoring COVID-19 and working closely with health officials at all levels.

Latest on COVID-19 updated vaccine

We are waiting to receive our supply of the updated COVID-19 vaccine. While federal emergency funding for COVID-19 has ended, most adults will still have access to the COVID-19 vaccine at no cost through their insurance. Please visit your health insurance provider's website for more information.

We expect to begin offering the updated Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in the next few weeks. If you prefer to receive the Pfizer vaccine, visit My Turn to find community pharmacies and vaccination clinics offering this vaccine.

We will update this page when more information is available. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

Latest update on Sharp's visitor policy

View our current guidelines for support people and visitors.

We're ready to care for you

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, seek care right away. Your health is important to us, and we will safely get you the care you need.

We're here to answer your questions about COVID-19