COVID-19 vaccines
Individuals 6 months and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. You do not need to contact your doctor before your — or your child's — appointment unless you have a specific medical question.
Learn more about COVID-19 resources and the vaccines in San Diego.
How to get your COVID-19 vaccine
Frequently asked questions about COVID-19 vaccines
Getting the vaccine
Sharp is providing Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. If you prefer to receive the Pfizer or Novavax vaccines, visit My Turn to find community pharmacies and vaccination clinics offering these vaccines.
While federal emergency funding for COVID-19 has ended, most adults will still have access to the COVID-19 vaccine at no cost through their insurance. Please visit your health insurance provider’s website for more information.
Anyone 5 years and older is eligible for the updated Pfizer or Moderna vaccine as long as at least 2 months have passed since their last COVID-19 vaccine.
If you are 5 years or older, you may receive an updated Pfizer or Moderna vaccine regardless of which brand you previously received, 2 months after your last dose.
Children 6 months to 4 years and older are eligible for the updated Moderna vaccine, 2 months after completing the Moderna primary series.
Children 6 months to 4 years who failed to complete their Pfizer or Moderna primary series should complete their primary series with the updated version of the same brand as their prior doses.
Please refer to your COVID-19 vaccination card to confirm the date of your last dose and to determine when you can receive an updated dose. If you cannot find your card, look up your information at myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov.
Novavax is only for individuals 12 years and older who have not yet completed an initial COVID-19 vaccine series. Novavax can be given to individuals that have a contraindication to receive the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna and the doses are given at least 28 days apart.
Novavax is only for individuals 12 years and older. Novavax can be given to individuals that have a contraindication to receipt of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines. Individuals 12 years and older who completed a series with Novavax, Moderna, Pfizer or another authorized vaccine, can receive a single dose of the updated Novavax vaccine if they prefer. Individuals who have not previously received at least 1 dose of any COVID-19 vaccine and wish to be vaccinated with Novavax for their primary series, should receive 2 doses of Novavax 3 to 8 weeks apart. Appointments can be made through MyTurn.
It is safe to receive the COVID-19 vaccines with other regularly scheduled vaccinations, including the flu vaccine.
The COVID-19 vaccines prevent disease and death. The vaccines also prevent the lasting effects of the disease and work well against variants, especially those that are more contagious and severe than earlier versions of the virus.
Yes. Since repeat infection is possible, people who have tested positive for COVID-19 should get vaccinated. Once you have recovered and are no longer contagious to others (which is a minimum of 10 days after infection), you can be vaccinated. People who recently recovered from COVID-19 may consider delaying any COVID-19 vaccination by 3 months from the symptom onset or positive test (if the infection was asymptomatic).
You should not get the shot if you are currently sick with COVID-19 or any other illness, or if you have had symptoms in the past 14 days. Wait until you are well.
The American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine both state that pregnant or breastfeeding people may be vaccinated, but please contact your provider if you have questions.
Yes, it is recommended for those with moderate to severe immunosuppression. However, the vaccine may not protect you as well and additional doses may be recommended.
Additional doses
To provide the best possible protection for immunocompromised patients, the CDC recommends additional doses for those who received any vaccine brand for their initial series.
We are offering additional doses to people with moderately to severely compromised immune systems.
Additional doses for immunocompromised people are also available throughout San Diego at local pharmacies. You do not need to return to your original vaccination site to receive an additional dose. Choose the location that is most convenient for you.
Read more from the CDC about COVID-19 vaccines for immunocompromised people.
If you are immunocompromised, you are eligible for an additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine 28 days after completing your primary series. You may be eligible for further doses 2 months after the additional dose. Please discuss with your doctor whether or not you should receive further doses after your first additional dose.
The CDC has identified the following patients as immunocompromised:
Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood
Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system
Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system
Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)
Advanced or untreated HIV infection
Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response
Vaccines for children
The FDA and CDC have authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for children 6 months and older. Appointments are available through MyTurn.
Sharp Rees-Stealy patients: The new COVID-19 vaccine updated for this fall season is available at Sharp Rees-Stealy vaccination clinics. You can check our website for regular updates on vaccine availability.
You do not need to contact your child's doctor for approval to receive the vaccine.
While only a small percentage of children have become seriously ill or died due to COVID-19 complications, it is still among the top 10 leading causes of death in children. Children can also spread the virus to other vulnerable people so vaccinating a large percentage of children may help us get closer to reaching herd immunity and protect those at high risk of serious illness.
Children ages 6 months and older may receive the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Sharp Rees-Stealy patients will be offered the Moderna vaccine. For the Pfizer vaccine, please find a location convenient for you through MyTurn.
Anyone 6 months and older is eligible for an updated dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, 2 months after completing the initial series with any of the COVID-19 vaccines.
Children 6 months to 4 years and older are eligible for an updated dose of Moderna, 2 months after completing the Moderna primary series. If they have not completed their primary series, they should complete their series with the updated Moderna vaccine.
Children 6 months to 4 years and older are eligible for an updated dose of Pfizer, 2 months after completing the Pfizer primary series. If they have not completed their primary series, they should complete their series with the updated Pfizer vaccine.
The vaccine is safe and effective. The FDA, CDC and American Academy of Pediatrics report that the vaccine is extremely safe for individuals ages 5 and above. Millions of people have already received at least 1 dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and serious side effects are extremely rare. Of the 2,260 adolescents who participated in the Pfizer trial, only mild side effects after vaccination were reported. The recently released data from the trials for those 6 months to 5 or 6 years also indicate that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are safe for this age group.
There is currently no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, cause fertility problems. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has stated that unfounded claims linking COVID-19 vaccines to infertility have been scientifically disproven and recommends COVID-19 vaccination for all eligible people who may consider future pregnancy. While some vaccinated adults have reported changes in their period after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, the information is only anecdotal, and the changes have not been directly linked to vaccination.