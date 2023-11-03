Masked health professional applying bandage on patient's arm, after getting vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccines

Individuals 6 months and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. You do not need to contact your doctor before your — or your child's — appointment unless you have a specific medical question.

Learn more about COVID-19 resources and the vaccines in San Diego.

How to get your COVID-19 vaccine

1

Sharp Health Plan members

Learn how to get your vaccine

2

Schedule an appointment at a county vaccination site

If you have another insurance company or do not have insurance, schedule an appointment at a county vaccination site through MyTurn or call 2-1-1 for help scheduling.

3

Find a county vaccine location

Search for a vaccine location near you.

4

Visit a participating pharmacy

Make an appointment at:

Frequently asked questions about COVID-19 vaccines

Getting the vaccine

Additional doses

Vaccines for children