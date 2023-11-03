COVID-19 vaccines

Anyone 5 years and older is eligible for the updated Pfizer or Moderna vaccine as long as at least 2 months have passed since their last COVID-19 vaccine.

If you are 5 years or older, you may receive an updated Pfizer or Moderna vaccine regardless of which brand you previously received, 2 months after your last dose.

Children 6 months to 4 years and older are eligible for the updated Moderna vaccine, 2 months after completing the Moderna primary series.

Children 6 months to 4 years who failed to complete their Pfizer or Moderna primary series should complete their primary series with the updated version of the same brand as their prior doses.

Please refer to your COVID-19 vaccination card to confirm the date of your last dose and to determine when you can receive an updated dose. If you cannot find your card, look up your information at myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov.