How to choose a Sharp doctor
We all want a doctor we can trust — someone with skill and expertise who also listens, understands and truly cares about us as a person.
At Sharp, we’re here to make that happen.
Care from a primary care doctor who's right for you
With more than 200 primary care physicians to choose from, we know you'll find a caring, top-quality doctor. Through our convenient Find a Doctor tool, we make choosing the right family medicine doctor, internal medicine doctor and primary care doctor easy.
Follow these steps to find the right doctor for you.
1
Verify that Sharp accepts your insurance plan
Before you begin your search, make sure you have one of the many health plans accepted by Sharp. And if your insurance is an HMO, confirm which Sharp medical group you belong to so you choose a doctor within your assigned network.
2
Determine what you’re looking for in a doctor
Spend some time thinking about what’s essential for you in a doctor. Some important considerations may include:
Location
Insurance accepted
Gender
Specialty
Languages spoken
Medical group
It also helps to review a doctor’s online profile to give you a good sense of their care philosophy, services, education and personal interests.
When choosing your primary care doctor, consider whether you may need referrals to specialists, like a cardiologist or cancer doctor. Primary care doctors usually work with specialists from their own medical group. So if you would like to be seen by a specific specialist, you’ll need to choose a primary care doctor within that same medical group.
Sharp has 3 medical groups:
Also think about whether you’ll need hospital care, like delivering a baby. Doctors admit to specific hospitals so you’ll want to find a physician who can admit you to your hospital of choice. Hospital affiliation is noted in each doctor’s online profile. For urgent care, the medical group you’re in will determine which urgent care centers you can go to.
3
Find a doctor
We make it easy to choose the right doctor for you. Use our handy online search tool or get help from a physician referral nurse by phone or chat.
Call 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277), 7 am to 7 pm weekdays
Start a chat from the chat bubble below, 8 am to 8 pm daily
If you still have questions, read more about getting care at Sharp.
Frequently asked questions
Your primary care doctor (also called primary care physician or PCP) is your main doctor, and will become familiar with your health history, coordinate your care and help you get treatment from specialists when needed. Doctors who specialize in family medicine, internal medicine and pediatrics — as well as some OBGYNs and cardiologists — are all considered primary care doctors.
Most insurance plans allow you to switch your primary care doctor once per month. This includes changes between health systems. You do not need to wait for open enrollment as long as your new doctor accepts your health insurance.
It’s a good idea to find a primary care doctor you trust and are comfortable with, and who is conveniently located so they can get to know your health needs and history over time.
If you want to change your primary care doctor at Sharp, search online to find the right doctor for you. Make sure you call your health plan’s member services department to inform them of any change to your primary care doctor. The phone number is usually located on the back of your insurance card.
Family medicine doctors and internal medicine doctors are both types of primary care doctors. Family medicine doctors provide care to patients of all ages. Internal medicine doctors provide care to patients age 18 and older.
Existing patients: If you are an existing patient with a Sharp primary care doctor (meaning you have seen your doctor at least once), simply call the doctor’s office to make an appointment. Some doctors also offer online scheduling through their sharp.com profile or patient portal.
New patients: If you have selected a doctor, but have not yet had your first appointment, you can call the doctor's office directly or call 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277), Monday through Friday, 7 am to 7 pm. Some doctor also offer online scheduling for new patients through their sharp.com profile or patient portal.
Sharp accepts almost all health insurance plans, including Medicare, Medi-Cal and most managed care and private insurance plans.
Be sure to check with your insurance company to verify specific coverage. Coverage may depend on which Sharp medical group your doctor is under. Insurance companies frequently add new plans, and update provider networks and covered services under existing plans.