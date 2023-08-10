How to choose a Sharp doctor

We all want a doctor we can trust — someone with skill and expertise who also listens, understands and truly cares about us as a person.

At Sharp, we’re here to make that happen.

Care from a primary care doctor who's right for you

With more than 200 primary care physicians to choose from, we know you'll find a caring, top-quality doctor. Through our convenient  Find a Doctor tool, we make choosing the right family medicine doctorinternal medicine doctor and primary care doctor easy.

Follow these steps to find the right doctor for you.

1

Verify that Sharp accepts your insurance plan

Before you begin your search, make sure you have one of the many health plans accepted by Sharp. And if your insurance is an HMO, confirm which Sharp medical group you belong to so you choose a doctor within your assigned network.

2

Determine what you’re looking for in a doctor

Spend some time thinking about what’s essential for you in a doctor. Some important considerations may include:

  • Location

  • Insurance accepted

  • Gender

  • Specialty

  • Languages spoken

  • Medical group

It also helps to review a doctor’s online profile to give you a good sense of their care philosophy, services, education and personal interests.

When choosing your primary care doctor, consider whether you may need referrals to specialists, like a cardiologist or cancer doctor. Primary care doctors usually work with specialists from their own medical group. So if you would like to be seen by a specific specialist, you’ll need to choose a primary care doctor within that same medical group.

Sharp has 3 medical groups:

Also think about whether you’ll need hospital care, like delivering a baby. Doctors admit to specific hospitals so you’ll want to find a physician who can admit you to your hospital of choice. Hospital affiliation is noted in each doctor’s online profile. For urgent care, the medical group you’re in will determine which urgent care centers you can go to.

3

Find a doctor

We make it easy to choose the right doctor for you. Use our handy online search tool or get help from a physician referral nurse by phone or chat.

If you still have questions, read more about getting care at Sharp.

