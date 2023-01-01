Alexandra Oleske, DO
No ratings available
Doctor of Osteopathy
Anesthesiology (board certified)
Scheduling not available for this provider
Appointment scheduling is not available for this provider due to their specialty.
About Alexandra Oleske, DO
In practice since:2023
Gender:Non-binary
Languages:English
Education
Hemet Valley Medical Center:Internship
Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine:Medical School
Jacobs School of Medicine - University of Buffalo:Residency
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1053766444
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Alexandra Oleske, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
