Medical doctor (MD)
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Medical doctor (MD)
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
East County Medical Management5111 Garfield St
La Mesa, CA 91941
Get directions
About Denise Honer, MD
Age:65
In practice since:1992
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Rush Medical College:Medical School
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center:Internship
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Preventive medicine
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1396857496
Patient Portal
Insurance plans accepted
Denise Honer, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Over 100 recognitions
Denise Honer, MD, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Denise Honer, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Over 100 recognitions
Denise Honer, MD, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Denise Honer, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.