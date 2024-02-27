Provider Image

Denise Honer, MD

No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
Internal medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Location and phone

  1. East County Medical Management
    5111 Garfield St
    La Mesa, CA 91941
    Get directions
    619-460-4050

About Denise Honer, MD

Age:
 65
In practice since:
 1992
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English
Education
Rush Medical College:
 Medical School
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center:
 Internship
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center:
 Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
  • Preventive medicine
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1396857496
Patient Portal

Insurance plans accepted

Denise Honer, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Over 100 recognitions
Denise Honer, MD, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Denise Honer, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.