Desmond Jolly, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Desmond Jolly, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Location and phone
- 865 3rd Ave
Suite 101
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions
About Desmond Jolly, MD
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of California, San Diego:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Internship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1063652162
Insurance plans accepted
Desmond Jolly, MD, accepts 22 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Desmond Jolly, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Desmond Jolly, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.