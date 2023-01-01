Provider Image

Desmond Jolly, MD

Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
  1. 865 3rd Ave
    Suite 101
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    619-426-7910

About Desmond Jolly, MD

Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
University of California, San Diego:
 Residency
University of California, San Diego:
 Medical School
University of California, San Diego:
 Internship
NPI
1063652162

Insurance plans accepted

Desmond Jolly, MD, accepts 22 health insurance plans.

