Provider Image

Edward Schumaker, DO

No ratings available
Doctor of Osteopathy
Family medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Not accepting new patients
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. 2452 Fenton St
    Suite 301
    Chula Vista, CA 91914
    Get directions
    619-946-4073
  2. La Maestra Family Clinic
    4060 Fairmount Ave
    San Diego, CA 92105
    Get directions
    619-798-3977

About Edward Schumaker, DO

Age:
 65
In practice since:
 2000
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English, Spanish
Education
University of Arkansas:
 Residency
College Of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific:
 Medical School
Kern View Hospital:
 Residency
Louisiana State University:
 Internship
Areas of focus
  • Smoking cessation techniques
  • Women's health
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1184616872

Insurance plans accepted

Edward Schumaker, DO, accepts 18 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Edward Schumaker, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.