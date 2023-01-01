Edward Schumaker, DO
No ratings available
Doctor of Osteopathy
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Edward Schumaker, DO
No ratings available
Doctor of Osteopathy
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
- 2452 Fenton St
Suite 301
Chula Vista, CA 91914
Get directions
La Maestra Family Clinic4060 Fairmount Ave
San Diego, CA 92105
Get directions
About Edward Schumaker, DO
Age:65
In practice since:2000
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
University of Arkansas:Residency
College Of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific:Medical School
Kern View Hospital:Residency
Louisiana State University:Internship
Areas of focus
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Women's health
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1184616872
Insurance plans accepted
Edward Schumaker, DO, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Edward Schumaker, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Edward Schumaker, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.