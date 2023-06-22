Gary McFeeters, MD
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Kearny Mesa Medical Group7525 Linda Vista Rd
Suite A
San Diego, CA 92111
Get directions
About Gary McFeeters, MD
Age:75
In practice since:1980
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Riverside General Hospital:Residency
Riverside General Hospital:Internship
Autonomous University of Guadalajara (Mexico):Medical School
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1790813962
Insurance plans accepted
Gary McFeeters, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
90 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 22, 2023
5.0
My bone density exam was scheduled an hour before my breast exam. I waited a long time before someone told me the situation. I thought they had forgotten me. I was getting angry with all the staff walking by me with other people ahead of me & no one said anything.
Verified PatientMay 30, 2023
4.8
Good
Verified PatientApril 28, 2023
5.0
Very good.
Verified PatientApril 10, 2023
5.0
*Dr. McFeeters is are excellent doctor.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Over 100 recognitions
Gary McFeeters, MD, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Gary McFeeters, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
