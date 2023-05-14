James Lin, MD
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo16899 W Bernardo Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About James Lin, MD
I wanted to be a physician, particularly a primary care doctor, so I could build lasting relationships with my patients and their families. I enjoy being able to provide compassionate medical care to patients from all walks of life. When I am not working, I love spending time with my family; traveling; taking medical mission trips to Honduras, Nicaragua and Mexico and catching up with friends over a meal.
Age:55
In practice since:2016
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Michigan State University:Internship
Advocate Lutheran General Hospital:Residency
Medical College of Wisconsin:Medical School
Areas of focus
- Cholesterol management
- Diabetes
- Hypertension
- Men's health
- Preventive medicine
NPI
1295847267
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
James Lin, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
252 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 14, 2023
4.8
Listen to concerns and took positive actions relating to them
Verified PatientMay 11, 2023
5.0
Fabulous doctor, so caring
Verified PatientApril 25, 2023
5.0
Doctor James Lin is a very caring and concerned about his patient's health. Thank you Dr. Lin!
Verified PatientApril 24, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Lynn is my go to. Reason I got to him is he listens instead of written prescriptions.
Special recognitions
