About James Lin, MD

I wanted to be a physician, particularly a primary care doctor, so I could build lasting relationships with my patients and their families. I enjoy being able to provide compassionate medical care to patients from all walks of life. When I am not working, I love spending time with my family; traveling; taking medical mission trips to Honduras, Nicaragua and Mexico and catching up with friends over a meal.

Age: 55

In practice since: 2016

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education Michigan State University : Internship

Advocate Lutheran General Hospital : Residency

Medical College of Wisconsin : Medical School



Areas of focus Cholesterol management

Diabetes

Hypertension

Men's health

Preventive medicine

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI 1295847267