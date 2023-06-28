Treatment for your individual needs

Taking good care of yourself now can help you avoid or delay future complications. Our dedicated team will help you achieve good health by teaching you the skills needed to manage your diabetes.

Our accredited education program is recognized by the American Diabetes Association and covers blood sugar monitoring, medications, insulin pump training.

We understand your lifestyle plays a big role in successful diabetes care, and we can help you find ways to incorporate foods and activities that are important to you.

Diabetes education and support

We know managing your diabetes can be overwhelming and challenging, which is why Sharp's Diabetes Education Program arms you with the tools you need to successfully manage your condition. Our registered nurses and registered dietitians will tailor a treatment program specific to your care, and make class recommendations based on your personal goals and health history.

For Sharp Rees-Stealy patients, our Sharp Rees-Stealy Diabetes Prevention Program is available to provide you the support you need to make lifestyle changes.

And our diabetes classes cover a wide range of topics — including nutrition, exercise and medications — that empower you to improve your overall wellness.