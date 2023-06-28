Get the new Sharp app and manage your care from a computer or mobile device. Learn more
At Sharp, we offer guidance and support to help you control your diabetes, so you can live life to the fullest.
We offer diagnosis and treatment options for:
Gestational diabetes
Prediabetes
Type 1 diabetes
Type 2 diabetes
Our certified diabetes educators, registered nurses and registered dietitians will work with you to develop a personalized care plan that meets your needs.
Taking good care of yourself now can help you avoid or delay future complications. Our dedicated team will help you achieve good health by teaching you the skills needed to manage your diabetes.
Our accredited education program is recognized by the American Diabetes Association and covers blood sugar monitoring, medications, insulin pump training.
We understand your lifestyle plays a big role in successful diabetes care, and we can help you find ways to incorporate foods and activities that are important to you.
We know managing your diabetes can be overwhelming and challenging, which is why Sharp's Diabetes Education Program arms you with the tools you need to successfully manage your condition. Our registered nurses and registered dietitians will tailor a treatment program specific to your care, and make class recommendations based on your personal goals and health history.
For Sharp Rees-Stealy patients, our Sharp Rees-Stealy Diabetes Prevention Program is available to provide you the support you need to make lifestyle changes.
And our diabetes classes cover a wide range of topics — including nutrition, exercise and medications — that empower you to improve your overall wellness.
We offer diabetes care at hospitals across San Diego — from South Bay to East County to Kearny Mesa.
Focusing on patient comfort, convenience and compliance, Sharp is making major strides in diabetes treatment.
