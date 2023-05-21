About Joanne Michelle Gomez-Arnold, MD, FACC

I decided to become a physician to live a life of service. I believe true fulfillment comes from being an instrument in improving the lives of others. Heart disease remains the number 1 cause of mortality worldwide in both men and women, and I am in the movement to help change this. My aim is to deliver high-quality cardiac care in its full spectrum, from treatment to prevention, in both the hospital and ambulatory clinic settings. I have expertise in echocardiography and nuclear cardiac imaging. I also have advanced training in women's cardiovascular disease, including conditions such as cardiac microvascular disease, myocardial infarction without obstructive coronary arteries (MINOCA), and peripartum cardiomyopathy. I have always enjoyed traveling, learning about different cultures, and immersing myself in the unique history and art of each place. Of recent, the vineyards of Temecula and the shores of San Diego have been weekly favorites.

Age: 34

Gender: Female

Languages: English , Tagalog/Filipino

Education Rush University Medical Center : Residency

Rush University Medical Center : Fellowship

University of the Philippines : Medical School

Rush University Medical Center : Internship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



NPI 1558741363