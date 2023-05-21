Medical Doctor
About Joanne Michelle Gomez-Arnold, MD, FACC
I decided to become a physician to live a life of service. I believe true fulfillment comes from being an instrument in improving the lives of others. Heart disease remains the number 1 cause of mortality worldwide in both men and women, and I am in the movement to help change this. My aim is to deliver high-quality cardiac care in its full spectrum, from treatment to prevention, in both the hospital and ambulatory clinic settings. I have expertise in echocardiography and nuclear cardiac imaging. I also have advanced training in women's cardiovascular disease, including conditions such as cardiac microvascular disease, myocardial infarction without obstructive coronary arteries (MINOCA), and peripartum cardiomyopathy. I have always enjoyed traveling, learning about different cultures, and immersing myself in the unique history and art of each place. Of recent, the vineyards of Temecula and the shores of San Diego have been weekly favorites.
Age:34
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Tagalog/Filipino
Education
Rush University Medical Center:Residency
Rush University Medical Center:Fellowship
University of the Philippines:Medical School
Rush University Medical Center:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Atrial fibrillation
- Cardiac calcium scoring
- Chemical stress test
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic heart failure
- Echocardiogram (ECHO)
- Exercise stress test
- Holter monitoring
- Nuclear medicine studies
- Positron emission tomography (PET)
- Transesophageal echocardiogram (TEE)
NPI
1558741363
Ratings and reviews
4.8
90 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 21, 2023
3.8
Never thought I would have a cardiologist. I'm nervous. I have lots of questions and also a commitment to make changes in my diet and lifestyle so that, if possible, I will not require medication for the rest of my life. I'm not clear if this is possible or if Dr Gomez-Arnold is open to that idea. I need to have more conversations about that. She sounds VERY knowledgeable and I appreciated that she was reassuring that I will be ok!
Verified PatientMay 11, 2023
5.0
Dr. Gomez-Arnold was very friendly and well informed. She went above and beyond for helping us out.
Verified PatientMay 7, 2023
5.0
So impressed with Dr Gomez Arnold
Verified PatientApril 29, 2023
5.0
Had a good, informative discussion.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
