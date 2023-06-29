Expert treatment to manage your heart failure

An estimated 5.7 million Americans have congestive heart failure, a major chronic condition often marking the end stage of heart disease.

For over 60 years, Sharp has earned a global reputation for innovation and success in treating advanced heart failure. From medical therapies to mechanical circulatory support to heart transplantation, we take great pride in offering a full range of treatments to our patients, many of whom are not candidates elsewhere.

Heart failure therapies and treatments

Our specialists work closely together to personalize treatments for every patient. For advanced heart failure, we offer a variety of medical therapies, treatments and support services. These include:

Learn more about heart failure treatment

