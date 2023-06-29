Advanced Treatments for AFib Webinar
At Sharp, we provide a full range of services for heart failure patients including arrhythmia treatment, cardiovascular rehabilitation, heart transplant and left ventricular assist devices (LVAD).
An estimated 5.7 million Americans have congestive heart failure, a major chronic condition often marking the end stage of heart disease.
For over 60 years, Sharp has earned a global reputation for innovation and success in treating advanced heart failure. From medical therapies to mechanical circulatory support to heart transplantation, we take great pride in offering a full range of treatments to our patients, many of whom are not candidates elsewhere.
Our specialists work closely together to personalize treatments for every patient. For advanced heart failure, we offer a variety of medical therapies, treatments and support services. These include:
Arrhythmia surgery
Diagnostic arrhythmia evaluations and treatment
Pacemaker and defibrillator implantation
Drug-eluting coronary stent and bioresorbable stent placement
High-risk coronary bypass
Peripheral ultrafiltration
Prevention and education
We offer heart failure treatment at the following Sharp hospitals in San Diego.
Inspired by the heart care he received at Sharp, Brandon is in medical school, following his dream to give back and help others.
Rafael was hospitalized at Sharp for six months due to severe heart complications. He received kidney and heart transplants and is now recovering.