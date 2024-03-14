Radiology, MRI and diagnostic imaging

Here, our state-of-the-art services are tailored to meet your individual needs.
A CT scan, or computerized tomography, uses a combination of X-rays and a computer to photograph your body in detail. At Sharp, we offer state-of-the-art computerized tomography using the most advanced 64-slice CT scanners.
Fluoroscopy is a study of moving body structures — similar to an X-ray "movie." A continuous X-ray beam is passed through the body part being examined, and is transmitted to a monitor so that the body part and its motion can be seen in detail.
Fluoroscopy services are offered at Sharp Coronado Hospital and James S. Brown Pavilion (formerly called Sharp Memorial Outpatient Pavilion) for the following types of examinations and procedures:
Barium enema (lower GI) This exam allows your doctor to see the movement of the colon and large intestines. It requires a 48-hour preparation time to cleanse the colon of stool. You can purchase a bowel cleaning prep kit from your pharmacy. Exam time usually takes approximately 30 to 45 minutes.
Esophagram and upper GI (UGI) These exams are used to view conditions involving the esophagus, stomach and first portion of the small bowel. They can be done separately or as a combined exam. For both procedures, you will be given “fizzies” followed by barium to allow for better visualization. Exam time usually takes approximately 15 to 30 minutes.
Kidney X-ray (intravenous pyelogram or IVP) This exam involves the injection of contrast (X-ray dye) and is used to visualize the kidney, ureters and bladder. You will be asked to fast for 8 hours prior to testing with the exception of a 1.8-ounce glass of water the morning of the exam. If you are over 55, you need to complete lab work prior to testing.
Small intestines (small bowel series) This examination can be done in combination with the UGI or as an independent study of the small intestines. The procedure usually takes approximately 1 to 1.5 hours.
Spinal canal (lumbar puncture of myelography) This procedure is used to visualize the spinal canal and is most often done in conjunction with computerized tomography (CT) imaging of the spine. You will need to arrange for someone to drive you home and to stay with you for 12 hours following the procedure.
Sharp Memorial Outpatient Pavilion also offers:
Fertility (hysterosalpingography or HSG) This exam is used to visualize the reproductive system and is most often used as part of an infertility diagnosis. The exam should be scheduled between day 7 and day 10 from the start of your menstrual cycle, and takes approximately 20 minutes to complete.
Following exams, physicians will receive written reports within two to three business days. Patients will be notified of results within one week.
At Sharp, we are proud to be a leading provider of women's care in San Diego, offering state-of-the-art technology and a gentle, supportive environment for your annual mammography screening.
PET scans, or positron emission tomography, allows your doctor to scan areas of your body to detect various diseases and conditions.
As a painless, noninvasive procedures, ultrasounds produce images of the inside of your body. Also called sonography, ultrasounds use sound waves to create pictures of your organs, tissues and other areas of your body.
Using innovative diagnostic technologies, our expert radiology and interventional radiology teams give you quality results with personalized service and sensitive care. From mammograms to bone density scans, we’re here to get you results. We offer the following imaging services:
Bone densitometry (DEXA)
Mammography services, including 3-D tomosynthesis mammography and digital mammography
Needle localization
Stereotactic breast biopsy
Ultrasound-guided breast biopsy
X-rays are a type of radiation called electromagnetic waves, and are used as a fast, painless method to take photographs of the inside of your body. We offer X-ray services at many Sharp locations to help diagnose and treat a variety of conditions.
Frequently asked questions
At Sharp HealthCare, we provide a full range of radiology services. And our services are offered at locations across San Diego, making it easy for you to get the care you need, when you need it.
