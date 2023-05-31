Provider Image

Katherine Oakley, MD

Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
Accepting new patients
First available
  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Mira Mesa
    8933 Activity Rd
    San Diego, CA 92126
    858-499-2704

About Katherine Oakley, MD

Age:
 36
In practice since:
 2022
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English
Education
Arrowhead Regional Medical Center:
 Fellowship
Saint George University, Medical School:
 Medical School
Arrowhead Regional Medical Center:
 Internship
NPI
1083064935
Katherine Oakley, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.

Ratings and reviews

5.0
158 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
5.0
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 31, 2023
5.0
Good
Verified Patient
May 26, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Oakley was the 1st provider in a long time I felt was present w/me (not only on the computer), empathized genuinely, & seemed very invested in my care. I have already recommended her & am so grateful for her.
Verified Patient
May 24, 2023
5.0
Dr. Oakley takes the time to listen and is very empathetic, and caring.
Verified Patient
May 22, 2023
5.0
Thorough, genuine and compassionate!
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

