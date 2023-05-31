Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Mira Mesa8933 Activity Rd
San Diego, CA 92126
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Katherine Oakley, MD
Age:36
In practice since:2022
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Arrowhead Regional Medical Center:Fellowship
Saint George University, Medical School:Medical School
Arrowhead Regional Medical Center:Internship
NPI
1083064935
Insurance plans accepted
Katherine Oakley, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
5.0
158 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
5.0
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 31, 2023
5.0
Good
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Oakley was the 1st provider in a long time I felt was present w/me (not only on the computer), empathized genuinely, & seemed very invested in my care. I have already recommended her & am so grateful for her.
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
Dr. Oakley takes the time to listen and is very empathetic, and caring.
Verified PatientMay 22, 2023
5.0
Thorough, genuine and compassionate!
Special recognitions
