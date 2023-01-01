Lee Plantmason, MD
Lee Plantmason, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Emergency medicine
Scheduling not available for this provider
Appointment scheduling is not available for this provider due to their specialty.
About Lee Plantmason, MD
Gender:Non-binary
Languages:English
Education
University of Southern California Medical Center:Residency
University of California, San Francisco:Medical School
University of Southern California Medical Center:Internship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1639432677
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Lee Plantmason, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Lee Plantmason, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
