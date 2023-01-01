Lindsey Charo, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Gynecologic oncology
Insurance
Location and phone
South Coast Gynecologic Oncology, Inc.5030 Camino De La Siesta
Suite 204
San Diego, CA 92108
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Lindsey Charo, MD
Age:40
In practice since:2021
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
UCSD Medical Center - San Diego:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
University of California, San Diego:Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Internship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1316202849
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Lindsey Charo, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Lindsey Charo, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Lindsey Charo, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
