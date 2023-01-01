Marc Akashi, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Marc Akashi, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Location and phone
- 769 Medical Center Ct
Suite 300
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions
About Marc Akashi, MD
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Duke University:Residency
Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth:Medical School
Duke University:Internship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1205002417
Insurance plans accepted
Marc Akashi, MD, accepts 26 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Marc Akashi, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Marc Akashi, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.