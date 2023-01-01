Marianne McKennett, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Marianne McKennett, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
San Ysidro Health Center678 3rd Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
-
Saturday
About Marianne McKennett, MD
Age:69
In practice since:2022
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
University of California, San Diego:Residency
University of California, Irvine:Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Internship
NPI
1376639666
Insurance plans accepted
Marianne McKennett, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Marianne McKennett, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Marianne McKennett, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.