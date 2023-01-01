Paul Alvord, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
General surgery (board certified)
Location and phone
Pacific Coast Surgical Group4033 3rd Ave
Suite 204
San Diego, CA 92103
About Paul Alvord, MD
Age:54
In practice since:2012
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Residency
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Internship
Northwestern University:Fellowship
Ohio State University:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Biopsy
- Breast disease
- Colon surgery
- Gallbladder surgery
- Hernia repair
- Hernia repair - robotic assisted
- Laparoscopic intra-abdominal surgery
- Pilonidal cyst
- Robotic-assisted surgery
- Robotic-assisted surgery - gallbladder
NPI
1447443809
Insurance plans accepted
Paul Alvord, MD, accepts 24 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Paul Alvord, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Paul Alvord, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
