Doctor in mask in operating room.

Robotic surgery

A less invasive surgery to get you back to your daily life.

Find a robotic surgeon near you
Choose the San Diego robotic surgeon who's right for you.

Conditions treated with robotic-assisted surgery

Frequently asked questions

Recognized as a Network of Excellence in Robotic Surgery

SRC Network of Excellence in Robotic Surgery logo

Sharp HealthCare is the first system on the West Coast to receive this designation by Surgical Review Corporation (SRC), an internationally recognized, nonprofit, patient safety organization. The accreditation signifies our ability to consistently deliver the safest, highest-quality surgical care to our patients.

Watch our videos on robotic-assisted surgery

Sharp is a leader in robotic-assisted surgery

1 of 4:

Sharp was the first hospital system in San Diego to embrace this technology, offering patients improved treatments with faster recovery and better outcomes.

Partial knee replacement

2 of 4:

Fitness professional, coach and trainer, Todd Durkin, undergoes a partial knee replacement to get relief from osteoarthritis.

Robotic-assisted bariatric surgery

3 of 4:

Sharp offers vertical sleeve gastrectomy, roux-en-Y laparoscopic gastric bypass and Single Anastomosis Duodenoileal Bypass with Sleeve Gastrectomy (SADI-S).

Total hip replacement

4 of 4:

Dr. Peter Hanson performs a muscle-sparing anterior total hip replacement procedure after Adele crashed her bike and further damaged her hip.

Experience our robotic-assisted surgery classes

Senior couple walking with dog

Robotic-assisted surgery classes

Free educational seminars to learn about minimally invasive robotic surgery to treat gynecologic conditions, prostate cancer and more.

San Diego robotic surgery locations

We offer robotic-assisted surgery at hospitals across San Diego — from South Bay to East County to Kearny Mesa.

Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center building entrance.
Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
Sharp Coronado Hospital entrance
Sharp Coronado Hospital
Sharp Grossmont Hospital exterior
Sharp Grossmont Hospital
Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women and Newborns building
Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns
Sharp Memorial Hospital building
Sharp Memorial Hospital

Read patient stories

Rosa Garrett at the Rock ‘n’ Roll 10 kilometers in Las Vegas.
Racing toward good health

In 2021, Rosa Garrett, an employee at Sharp, learned she had colon cancer. Thirteen months later, she discovered she had breast cancer.

Grandmother and granddaughter baking together
Minimally invasive treatments possible for heart disease

There are innovative — and minimally invasive — procedures now available for heart and vascular care.

Barbara “Lorraine” Harrington at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns
Decade-long fertility journey to baby and good health

Lorraine Harrington had a hysterectomy via a minimally invasive procedure at Sharp Mary Birch, completing her decade-long fertility journey at the hospital.

Read more stories