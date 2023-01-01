Provider Image

Rodrigo Fernandez, MD

No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Nephrology (board certified)
Not accepting new patients
Location and phone

  1. Balboa Nephrology Group
    480 4th Ave
    Suite 516
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    619-476-9054
  2. Balboa Nephrology Group
    7920 Frost St
    Suite 300
    San Diego, CA 92123
    619-476-9054

About Rodrigo Fernandez, MD

I believe stressing the importance of preventative care allows me to provide the best healthcare for my patients.
Age:
 69
In practice since:
 1990
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English, Spanish
Education
University of California, San Diego:
 Fellowship
Southern Illinois University:
 Internship
Southern Illinois University:
 Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
  • Dialysis
NPI
1366539793

Insurance plans accepted

Rodrigo Fernandez, MD, accepts 24 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

