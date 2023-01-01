Rodrigo Fernandez, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Nephrology (board certified)
Rodrigo Fernandez, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Nephrology (board certified)
Location and phone
Balboa Nephrology Group480 4th Ave
Suite 516
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Get directions
Balboa Nephrology Group7920 Frost St
Suite 300
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
About Rodrigo Fernandez, MD
I believe stressing the importance of preventative care allows me to provide the best healthcare for my patients.
Age:69
In practice since:1990
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
Southern Illinois University:Internship
Southern Illinois University:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Dialysis
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1366539793
Insurance plans accepted
Rodrigo Fernandez, MD, accepts 24 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Rodrigo Fernandez, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Rodrigo Fernandez, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Rodrigo Fernandez, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Rodrigo Fernandez, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.