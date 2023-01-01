About Rodrigo Fernandez, MD

I believe stressing the importance of preventative care allows me to provide the best healthcare for my patients.

Age: 69

In practice since: 1990

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Spanish

Education University of California, San Diego : Fellowship

Southern Illinois University : Internship

Southern Illinois University : Residency



Hospital affiliation Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center



Areas of focus Dialysis

