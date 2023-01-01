About Steve Rindsberg, MD

My goal is to provide patients the same quality of care and compassion that I would like my own family to receive. I chose radiology, as it allows me to work closely with patients as well as their physicians. Through imaging procedures we are able to assist with or confirm a diagnosis, as well as to assess response to treatments. I am fortunate to work at Sharp Rees-Stealy, where state-of-the-art equipment allows us to keep pace with the most up-to-date advances in imaging and diagnostics. In my spare time, I enjoy golfing, traveling and relaxing.

Age: 68

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education Temple University : Residency

Temple University : Fellowship

University of Witwatersrand (South Africa) : Medical School



NPI 1700899515