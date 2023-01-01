Steve Rindsberg, MD
About Steve Rindsberg, MD
My goal is to provide patients the same quality of care and compassion that I would like my own family to receive. I chose radiology, as it allows me to work closely with patients as well as their physicians. Through imaging procedures we are able to assist with or confirm a diagnosis, as well as to assess response to treatments. I am fortunate to work at Sharp Rees-Stealy, where state-of-the-art equipment allows us to keep pace with the most up-to-date advances in imaging and diagnostics. In my spare time, I enjoy golfing, traveling and relaxing.
Age:68
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Temple University:Residency
Temple University:Fellowship
University of Witwatersrand (South Africa):Medical School
NPI
1700899515
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Steve Rindsberg, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Steve Rindsberg, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
