Teri Kunin-Rida, MD

No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
Location and phone

  1. 1032 Broadway
    El Cajon, CA 92021
    619-795-5991
  2. La Maestra Community Health Centers
    165 S 1st St
    El Cajon, CA 92019
    619-312-0347

Care schedule

1032 Broadway
    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday
La Maestra Community Health Centers
165 S 1st St
    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday

About Teri Kunin-Rida, MD

Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English
Education
University of Southern California:
 Medical School
Santa Monica Hospital:
 Internship
Santa Monica Hospital:
 Residency
NPI
1265580112

Insurance plans accepted

Teri Kunin-Rida, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.

