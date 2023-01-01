Provider Image

Timothy Quast, MD

Medical Doctor
Critical care medicine (board certified)
Internal medicine (board certified)
Pulmonary disease (board certified)

Location and phone

  1. 7910 Frost St
    Suite 245
    San Diego, CA 92123
    858-650-5037
  2. Chest Medicine & Critical Care Medicine
    8008 Frost St
    Suite 401
    San Diego, CA 92123
    858-309-5930

About Timothy Quast, MD

Gender:
 Non-binary
Languages: 
English
Education
Walter Reed Army Medical Center:
 Residency
National Capital Consortium:
 Fellowship
Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences:
 Medical School
Walter Reed Army Medical Center:
 Internship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1205809209

