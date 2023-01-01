Timothy Quast, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Critical care medicine (board certified)
Internal medicine (board certified)
Pulmonary disease (board certified)
Location and phone
- 7910 Frost St
Suite 245
San Diego, CA 92123
Chest Medicine & Critical Care Medicine8008 Frost St
Suite 401
San Diego, CA 92123
About Timothy Quast, MD
Gender:Non-binary
Languages:English
Education
Walter Reed Army Medical Center:Residency
National Capital Consortium:Fellowship
Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences:Medical School
Walter Reed Army Medical Center:Internship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1205809209
Special recognitions
