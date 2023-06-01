Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Greg Phillips, MD707 Palm Ave
Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Get directions
About V. Gregory Phillips, MD
My goal is to deliver personalized medical care to a diverse population.
Age:70
In practice since:1995
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Antelope Valley Hospital:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Medical School
University of California, Los Angeles:Internship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1427062918
Insurance plans accepted
V. Gregory Phillips, MD, accepts 32 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
56 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 1, 2023
5.0
Dr. spends whatever time with me as needed to answer questions, explain test results and ask me questions trust me if I was unhappy w/the care I receive I would not continue to go to this dr. after 10 + yrs.
Verified PatientMay 18, 2023
5.0
Excelente
Verified PatientApril 5, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Phillips was knowledgeable about my health & was VERY informed.
Verified PatientJanuary 13, 2023
5.0
Excellent.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
V. Gregory Phillips, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from V. Gregory Phillips, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
