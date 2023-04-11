SecureAuth Self-Service Password Reset (SSPR)

The SSPR application is designed to reset your Sharp password without calling the Technical Assistance Center (TAC). Please note, if you don't remember your employee ID or password, contact TAC at 858-627-5000.

SSPR will not work to reset passwords in Centricity Framework — Athena, Touchworks, Clinicomp or Ansos OneStaff. If you use one of these applications, please call TAC.

Applications that attempt automatic login using the old password will result in your account being locked. We recommend logging out of Microsoft Teams and Outlook on mobile devices and tablets prior to resetting your password.

