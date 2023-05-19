Employee wellness resources
Your safety and well-being are our top priorities. We want to make sure you know where and how to get the help you and your family may need.
Click on each section to learn more about these resources.
Sharp HealthCare offers all team members support through Magellan Healthcare's Employee Assistance Program. EAP operates a confidential 24-hour hotline available to employees, household members and eligible dependents, assisting in achieving balance, managing stress and addressing day-to-day challenges.
Services offered include:
Counseling
Workplace consultation and Critical Incident Response (for leaders)
Virtual therapy via BetterHelp
Work-life services
Legal consultation
Financial services
Digital emotional well-being (powered by NeuroFlow)
ID theft recovery services
Lifestyle coaching
How to get started:
Call EAP at 1-877-230-5294 and get connected with the right resource or professional
Visit the member website and set up a new account to get started
Sharp's CAREforYou program is designed to provide peer support and resources to any team member who is significantly impacted by an unanticipated event or outcome. Peer Supporters are specially trained to help you navigate challenging moments. They offer a confidential listening ear and can help you find additional support as needed.
To connect with one of our nearly 300 Peer Supporters, please email the team at your primary work location:
CAREforYou@sharp.com (for employees not at a hospital)
If you are interested in becoming a CAREforYou team member, a completed application and your manager's approval are required.
Free programs and tools that can be accessed anywhere, anytime, and are designed to support your physical, mental and emotional well-being.
Programs include:
Whil: Digital Mindfulness and Yoga: a wide range of mindfulness courses, ranging from 1, 5, 10 and 20 minutes in length. Explore programs designed to reduce stress and anxiety, improve focus and support a better night's sleep. Set up your account using your Sharp email address.
Cultivating Joy: this collection of on-demand modules is designed to equip you with the tools to withstand life's difficulties, prevent burnout and grow your sense of joy. Focus on the six building blocks of resilience: purpose, self-compassion, positive relationships, self-care, gratitude and mindfulness. Access the modules on SharpNET.
Live, remote mindfulness classes: certified mindfulness instructors provide guidance in exploring and developing a mindfulness practice. Classes are available remotely and are open to all Sharp employees. All levels of experience welcome. These classes are informal, you may join for all or part of the 30-minute sessions. Mindfulness meditation drop-in sessions are held on:
Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday: 11:30 am to noon, 12 to 12:30 pm, 12:30 to 1 pm
Join online: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84472791919
Or call 1-669-900-6833, meeting ID: 892 0030 5837
Additional Sharp Best Health programs include:
A wide variety of digital workout resources to help you stay active from home
Strategies for staying healthy, balanced and productive while working remotely
A collection of easy and healthy recipes designed to help you make meals at home using pantry staples
Sharp Benefits Hotline is available Monday through Friday, 8 am to 5 pm, at 858-499-4336.
Help filing for unemployment insurance, state disability insurance and paid family leave benefits
Requests for medical leave or a family medical leave
Catastrophic PTO donations for COVID-19
Child care referral services and providers
Additional information and guidelines for COVID-19 related absences and leave
Chaplains provide spiritual counsel, emotional support, prayer or a nonjudgmental presence while you work through a worry or concern.
Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
Reach a chaplain through Care Aware. For a non-urgent concern, leave a voicemail at 619-502-3450 and a chaplain will return your call.
If you need to speak with a chaplain urgently or after hours, call the Sharp Chula Vista operator at 619-502-5800. They will assist you in contacting a chaplain. You may also send prayer requests to SCVSpiritualCare@sharp.com.
Sharp Coronado Hospital
To reach a chaplain, call 619-522-3774 and leave a message. A chaplain is available Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 9 am to 2 pm; Wednesday, noon to 5 pm; and Friday, 9 am to 1 pm.
Sharp Grossmont Hospital
Reach a chaplain at 619-740-6054 or 619-740-4170. Chaplains are available Monday through Friday, 8 am to 8:30 pm; Saturday and Sunday, 8 am to 4:30 pm.
Contact the hospital operator at 619-740-6000 to reach the on-call chaplain after regular business hours.
Sharp HospiceCare
Reach a chaplain at 619-667-1900, daily, 8 am to 5 pm.
Sharp Metropolitan Medical Campus
Reach a chaplain at 858-939-3475. Chaplains are available daily, 8 am to 8:30 pm. If you leave a message, your call will be returned. A chaplain may be on your unit rounding, feel free to reach out to the chaplain if you feel the need to talk.
If you need to speak to a chaplain urgently or after 8:30 pm, call the Sharp Memorial operator at 858-939-3400. They will assist you in contacting the on-call chaplain.
You may also send prayer requests to SMMC.SpiritualCare@sharp.com.
Support is available 24/7 at 858-836-8434. Learn more about resources offered by Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital.
Outpatient support for:
Depression
Anxiety
Post-traumatic stress disorder
Addiction disorders in intensive outpatient services, including medication management
Inpatient support for:
Managing acute psychiatric and addiction medicine emergencies
Stress First Aid (SFA) is a set of supportive actions designed to promote self-care and care for others, especially — but not exclusively — to those in high-risk, high stress occupations such as health care. The overall goal of SFA is to identify and reduce the negative impacts of stress before that can harm a person's health and well-being.
Sewall Healthy Living Center at Sharp Coronado Hospital offers acupuncture, massage, micro needling, cupping and more. The Cosmetic Lounge at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center offers massage services.
To book a service at either location, call 619-522-3798 or download the MindBody app on your mobile phone.
Comprised of representatives across the organization, Sharp Equality Alliance seeks to be a catalyst for embracing diversity and celebrating equality. Learn about resources on antiracism, LGBTQ+ support and more.
Join a Safe Speak webinar to connect with peers, speak openly, find support, brainstorm solutions and share unique experiences navigating the world with an opportunity to share how you're experiencing this time both professionally and personally.
Sharp health experts share health and wellness stories around a variety of topics including mental health, COVID-19 and exercise and fitness.
San Diego Access and Crisis Line
If you or a loved one is experiencing a self-harm or mental health crisis, help is available 24/7 at 888-724-7240.
National Domestic Violence Hotline
Highly trained expert advocates are available 24/7 at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) to talk confidentially with anyone in the United States who is experiencing domestic violence, seeking resources or information, or questioning unhealthy aspects of your relationship.