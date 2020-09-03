Understanding COVID-19 Webinar Series

Join us for a new online educational series featuring Sharp HealthCare physician experts, covering topics to help you and your loved ones stay safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

We are also offering these online seminars in Spanish, please go to Entendiendo COVID Serie de Seminarios en Línea for more information.

Mental Health and Coping During COVID-19

Wednesday, Sept. 2, 6 to 7:30 pm

The coronavirus pandemic may be stressful for people. Fear and anxiety about a new disease and what could happen can be overwhelming and cause strong emotions in adults and children. Efforts to prevent the spread of disease, such as social distancing, can make people feel isolated and lonely. Learn the latest information on COVID-19 and tools for coping with stress in a healthy way that will make you, the people you care about, and your community stronger. There will be plenty of time for questions.

Caring for Older Adults During COVID-19

Saturday, Sept. 26, 10 to 11:30 am

When it comes to COVID-19, older people are especially vulnerable. Research shows that adults 60 and older, especially those with preexisting medical conditions, are more likely to have severe infection than other age groups. If you’re caring for an older loved one, you might be worried. Dr. Daniel Cardenal Castro, medical director of Birch Patrick Skilled Nursing Facility at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, shares what you need to know to keep older adults safer, and what to do if they do become infected with COVID-19.

Managing Your Health During COVID-19 If You’re at Increased Risk

Wednesday, Oct. 28, 3 to 4:30 pm

Everyone is at risk for COVID-19, but some people are more likely than others to become severely sick. Early studies have shown that people with underlying medical conditions like diabetes, heart failure, coronary artery disease, obesity, cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, heart muscle disease, and sickle cell disease are at increased risk of severe illness. Other conditions like high blood pressure, asthma and weakened immune systems may also carry increased risk.

If you or someone you love is at increased risk, learn what you need to know to stay safe and healthy during the pandemic. You’ll also learn strategies for keeping these conditions under control during stay-at-home orders. There will be plenty of time for questions.