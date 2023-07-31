I am turning 26 and need health insurance

Why do I need health insurance?

Quality health insurance is important, even if you’re healthy. Insurance helps pay for unplanned expenses, such as a trip to the emergency room. Plans also cover annual wellness checkups to keep you feeling your best. And if you take prescriptions, your plan can help lower your medication costs.

Since Jan. 1, 2020, all Californians are required to have qualifying health insurance coverage throughout the year. Those who do not may face a financial penalty. Learn more by visiting the State of California Franchise Tax Board.

Where can I buy health insurance?

Check with your employer to see if they offer health insurance plans accepted by Sharp.

If you do not have insurance options through your employer, you can purchase a plan through Covered California or directly from private health insurance companies, including Sharp Health Plan. Plans are available for as little as $1 per month, based on income.

How can I get more information?

For questions about health insurance coverage or how to get care at Sharp, call 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277), Monday through Friday, 7 am to 7 pm.