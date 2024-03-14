Former NICU baby returns to Sharp — as an employee
Cashel Gaffey, a former NICU baby at Sharp Mary Birch, now works for the hospital as a social worker.
Karen Anderson is a social worker at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns.
Together with her team, Karen helps educate families and prepare them for their new role as parents, whether their baby is in the NICU, they are having a difficult pregnancy, they are facing postpartum mood and anxiety disorders or any other challenging situation.
Karen became a social worker out of a desire to help people. She loves the opportunity to meet people on a regular basis who allow her to be a part of their lives at intimate moments.
Medical social workers at Sharp Mary Birch help families navigate the journey of pregnancy, postpartum life and grief through resources and tools.
