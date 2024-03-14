Karen Anderson is a social worker at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns.



Together with her team, Karen helps educate families and prepare them for their new role as parents, whether their baby is in the NICU, they are having a difficult pregnancy, they are facing postpartum mood and anxiety disorders or any other challenging situation.



Karen became a social worker out of a desire to help people. She loves the opportunity to meet people on a regular basis who allow her to be a part of their lives at intimate moments.