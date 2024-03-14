Two generations born in the same hospital, 34 years apart
Andrew Al-Shamas was the first baby born at Sharp Grossmont’s Women’s Health Center in 1990. Three decades later, he’s returning for the birth of his daughter.
Kari Bernet is the director of Women’s and Infant Services for Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Women & Newborns.
Prior to becoming a nurse, Bernet was an HR specialist. She was inspired to switch careers and become a Labor and Delivery nurse after the birth of her oldest daughter.
"The people I work with make it more like a passionate hobby than a job," she says. "I’m grateful to be surrounded by so many talented and dedicated individuals who share a sincere desire to impact the world of women’s health. I love to inspire others to challenge their own potential and reach new goals."
