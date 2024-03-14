HomeSharp Health News
Kari Bernet of Sharp Grossmont Hospital

Kari Bernet

Kari Bernet is the director of Women’s and Infant Services for Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Women & Newborns.

Prior to becoming a nurse, Bernet was an HR specialist. She was inspired to switch careers and become a Labor and Delivery nurse after the birth of her oldest daughter.

"The people I work with make it more like a passionate hobby than a job," she says. "I’m grateful to be surrounded by so many talented and dedicated individuals who share a sincere desire to impact the world of women’s health. I love to inspire others to challenge their own potential and reach new goals."

